UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Oct 1/18

Sep 22, 2018; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (blue gloves) defeats Sam Alvey (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ginasio do Ibirapuera. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Daniel Cormier 614
2 6 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 176
3 2 8 Ovince Saint Preux 175
4 3 10 Anthony Smith 159
5 4 9 Glover Teixeira 149
6 NR Thiago Santos 134.5
7 5 5 Ilir Latifi 130.5
8 7 12 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 124
9 8 3 Volkan Oezdemir 123
10 10 6 Jimi Manuwa 115
11 14 4 Jan Blachowicz 111
12 9 15 Nikita Krylov 101
13 11 Sam Alvey 94.5
14 12 11 Misha Cirkunov 93
15 13 7 Corey Anderson 91.5
16 15 13 Dominick Reyes 67.5
17 16 Ion Cutelaba 66
18 NR Eryk Anders 65.5
19 17 Khalil Rountree Jr 56.5
20 18 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 54.5
21 19 Paul Craig 53
22 20 16 Tyson Pedro 49.5
23 21 Aleksandar Rakic 48
24 22 Ed Herman 47
25 23 Gian Villante 33.5
26 NR Luis Henrique 32.5
27 24 Justin Ledet 28
28 25 Jake Collier 27
29 26 Jared Cannonier 25.5
30 27 Darko Stosic 25
31 28 Gokhan Saki 22.5
32 30 14 Patrick Cummins 21
33 31 Devin Clark 16
34 34 Magomed Ankalaev 10
35 32 Adam Milstead 9
36 NR Ryan Spann 5
37 34 Marcin Prachnio 0
37 34 Mike Rodriguez 0
37 34 Saparbek Safarov 0

 

