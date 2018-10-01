WWE Star The Undertaker On Success In Pro Wrestling: 'It's Not About The Moves'

WWE star The Undertaker, whose career has spanned decades in WWE and appears to have no end in sight, is one of, if not the most memorable characters in professional wrestling history.

In a rare, out-of-character interview conducted with pastor Ed Young of Fellowship Church in North Texas for the “Sunday Series”, The Undertaker opened up about his career, longevity, and obtaining success in the professional wrestling business.

“It’s not about the moves, it really isn’t,” said The Undertaker, h/t to Pro Wrestling Sheet for the transcription. “It’s being able to evoke emotion in one facet or another. You have to either make people love you or you have to make people hate you.”

The Deadman went on to identify an issue he has with young talents in the pro wrestling business, which is typically favoring in-ring work and innovative offense, to the work that goes into developing a character and truly entertaining an audience for a long period of time.

“A lot of times what happens with these young guys is they’re so athletic, they’re so gifted, they’ll do some kind of double crazy back flip off the top rope and land on somebody on the floor and then that’s what the audience takes away from it: ‘this guy does crazy stuff.’ Well, you can only see that so many times before you’re like ‘I’ve seen that. I need something new,’” he said. “And that’s the position they sometimes back themselves into. They have to keep upping the ante. And when you up the ante like that, then you increase your potential for injuries.”

The Undertaker is set to make his return to the ring at this Saturday’s WWE Super Show-Down event in Melbourne, Australia, at which he will face his longtime WWE rival, Triple H. You can watch the entire “Sunday Series” interview with ‘Taker in the above video player.