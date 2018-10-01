Watch: LaMelo Ball slaps opponent during JBA game, sparks fight

LaMelo Ball has hopes of playing for the Lakers one day, but for now, he suits up for the Los Angeles Ballers.

Coincidentally, Ball returned to play in a game in Lithuania on Monday, as the JBA is in the midst of its international tour. His team squared off against Dzukija, and it didn’t take long for word of what happened in the game to spread on social media, as a fight broke out during it.

Tensions began to rise when Mindaugas Susinskas was seen having some words with Ball. He then slapped the 17-year-old in the face, which resulted in Ball slapping him back. Obviously, that didn’t go over well, and both players began throwing punches at each other — none of which really landed. Coaches and officials eventually separated them, and the fight came to an end.

LaMelo Bell gets ejected after slapping an opponent during a JBA International game! pic.twitter.com/r346mSi1Vk — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 1, 2018

LaMelo Ball wasn’t having the disrespect! #JBAUSA pic.twitter.com/LOrw93cpB4 — Big Baller Brand Media (@theballera) October 1, 2018

Both Ball and Susinskas were ejected, and the game eventually resumed.