Watch: Patrick Mahomes switches hands on run, makes unreal left-handed throw like a magician

A star was born on Monday night, and lucky for us, it happened to take place in a nationally-televised game.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his team were undefeated heading into their Week 4 showdown with the Broncos, but the non-believers refused to buy in, saying that he hadn’t played against a legitimate defense yet.

We’d imagine Mahomes’ critics have now been silenced, as he went into Mile High Stadium and made a few spectacular plays against a stout defense. His exceptional play resulted in his team scoring 27 points en route to a dramatic comeback victory.

And in case you didn’t see the play of the game, you’ll want to in the video clip below. It happened with the Chiefs trailing 23-20, faced with a critical third-and-five situation late in the game. The Broncos brought pressure, and Mahomes was immediately flushed out of the pocket. Three Broncos linebackers pursued him, including Von Miller, who grabbed hold of Mahomes’ legs, yet somehow, the Chiefs quarterback was able to switch the football to his left hand and throw it to Tyreek Hill for the first down.

Yes, you read that right — he completed the pass with his left hand, as you can see below.

THIS MAN COULD HAVE A MVP SEASON WITH HIS LEFT AND RIGHT HAND pic.twitter.com/8mYdbYQBJ3 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 2, 2018

The Chiefs went on to score the game-winning touchdown on that drive, and that spectacular play by Mahomes was what enabled them to do so. Mahomes is a rising star, with an extremely high ceiling, and it’s scary to think how good he can become.