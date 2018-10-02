2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Detroit Pistons

Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus! Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.

Dwane is in the house

Blake and Andre are ready

East playoffs or bust

