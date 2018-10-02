Hoops Manifesto

2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Detroit Pistons

Mar 24, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) celebrates with forward Blake Griffin (23) after a play during the third quarter against Chicago Bulls center Cristiano Felicio (6) at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus!  Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.

 

Dwane is in the house
Blake and Andre are ready
East playoffs or bust

 

 

