2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Detroit Pistons
By: Jeff Fox | October 2, 2018
Mar 24, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) celebrates with forward Blake Griffin (23) after a play during the third quarter against Chicago Bulls center Cristiano Felicio (6) at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus! Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.
Dwane is in the house
Blake and Andre are ready
East playoffs or bust
