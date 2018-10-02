2018 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: September Update

MMA Manifesto

Sep 8, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Tyron Woodley (red gloves) receives his championship belt after the fight against Darren Till (not pictured) during UFC 228 at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

 

Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is.  You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee.  No teammates, no coaches, no trainers.  You’re alone.

However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone.  While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity.  Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates.  Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.

So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses.  We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams.  However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.  

September update: AKA stays on top.

 

Camp Winning % Wins Losses Title Fights
Wins Losses Points
1 1 American Kickboxing Academy 1.000 10 0 3 0 29
2 3 City Kickboxing 1.000 8 0 0 0 16
3 4 Elevation Fight Team 0.889 8 1 0 0 14
4 5 Black House/Team Nogueira 0.692 9 4 0 0 10
5 2 American Top Team 0.532 25 22 2 1 9
5 10 Roufusport 0.636 7 4 1 0 9
7 6 303 Training Center 0.750 3 1 1 0 7
8 10 Berkut WCA Fight Team 1.000 3 0 0 0 6
8 7 Constrictor Team 1.000 3 0 0 0 6
8 10 Fortis MMA 0.714 5 2 0 0 6
8 10 Ricardo Almeida BJJ 0.636 7 4 0 0 6
8 7 Strong Style Fight Team 0.800 4 1 1 1 6
8 90 Tiger Muay Thai 0.714 5 2 0 0 6
14 9 Fight Ready 1.000 1 0 1 0 5
15 10 Belmore Kickboxing Academy 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
15 10 Blackzilians 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
15 10 CSW 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
15 10 Frankiko Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
15 10 Genesis BJJ 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
15 28 Gorets MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
15 10 Impact Gym 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
15 10 Lions High Performance Centre 0.750 3 1 0 0 4
15 10 Marajo Brothers Team 0.750 3 1 0 0 4
15 28 Milennia MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
15 28 MMA Lab 0.563 9 7 0 0 4
15 28 Nova Uniao 0.600 6 4 0 0 4
15 10 Ohana Academy 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
15 10 Pitbull Martial Arts Center 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
15 10 Silverback Fight Club 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
15 10 Team Renzo Gracie 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
15 28 Team Tiger Schulmann 0.667 4 2 0 0 4
15 28 The MMA Clinic 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
15 10 Ultimate Training Center 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
15 28 War Room MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
15 10 XLR8 Training Centre 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
36 28 2 Knuckle Sports 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 4oz. Fight Club 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Academy of Combat Arts 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 90 Akhmat Fight Team 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
36 28 AKS Chorzow 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 NR Apex MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Arizona Combat Sports 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 NR ATS 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Barata MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Black Sheep MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Black Tiger Fight Club 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Canadian Martial Arts Centre 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Champion Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Champions MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 90 CM System 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
36 28 Combat Sports Academy 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
36 28 Core MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Delincuentes MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Extreme Sanda 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Fighting Eagle 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Forge Combat Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Frontline Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Gracie Barra Portland 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
36 28 Gracie New Jersey Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Gym 23 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Hung Mun MMA Studios 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Iron Mann MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 James Cooper MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 K-1 Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Karate Mafia 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 NR Krepost 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 90 Lobo Gym 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
36 28 London Shootfighters 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Luttrell/Yee MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 90 Macaco Gold Team 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
36 28 MMA Red Star 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Nostos MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 OCS Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 90 Parana Vale Tudo 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
36 NR Peresvet FT 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Pinnacle MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 PMA Super Martial Arts 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Redline Training Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Ruas Vale Tudo 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Skarbowsky Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 South Shore Sportfighting 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
36 28 St. Charles MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Team Azaitar 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Team Hurricane Awesome 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 NR Team Maximo 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Team Strela 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Titan Fighter 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Trident Performance Training 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 United Martial Arts Combat 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 Wajyutsu Keisyukai 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 WWFC Promotion 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
36 28 X-Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
93 89 The Training Lab 0.333 1 2 1 0 1
94 90 Allstars Training Centre 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
94 90 Arte Suave Copenhagen 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
94 90 Broadway Jiu-Jitsu 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 90 Busan Team M.A.D. 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
94 90 China Top Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 90 Corinthians MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 90 Elite Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 211 Evolucao Thai 0.500 3 3 0 0 0
94 90 Factory X 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
94 90 Genesis Training Centre 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 128 Gile Ribeiro Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 90 Glory MMA 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
94 28 Gracie Barra Texas 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 90 Gracie Barra Woodlands 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 90 Gracie Fusion 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 90 Higher Level MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 28 KBC Pribram-MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 90 KHK MMA Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 90 Knoxville MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 90 Marinoble’s Martial Arts 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 128 Mash Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 28 Michigan Top Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 128 Miller Brothers MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 90 MMA Masters 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 90 Our Town MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 90 Peterson Grappler’s 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 90 Piranha Grappling Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 28 Power MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 90 Pura Vida BJJ 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 90 Reign MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 90 Renzo Gracie Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 90 SBG Ireland 0.500 3 3 0 0 0
94 90 Scottish Hit Squad 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 28 Shark Top Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 90 Team Kattar MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 90 Team Lloyd Irvin 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 90 Team Markos 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 90 Team Sityodtong 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
94 28 White Lotus Dojo 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
133 210 Jackson-Wink 0.526 10 9 0 1 -1
133 227 Longo & Weidman MMA 0.556 5 4 0 1 -1
135 128 American Top Team Gwinnett 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 American Top Team Orlando 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
135 128 Ankos MMA Poznan 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Arena Dortmund 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Ascension Athletics 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
135 128 Astra Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Biagtan Muay Thai 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Big Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Brunson’s MMA & Fitness 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Budapest Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Budokan Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Bushido Acadamie 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Catalyst Fight House 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Cave Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Central Valley Combat Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 211 Chute Boxe 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
135 128 Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Dragon Combat 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Entram Gym 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
135 128 Epic MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 NR Family Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 NR Fight or Die 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Fit NHB 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Freestyle Fighting Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 NR Futures MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Gracie Barra Louisiana 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Gracie Technics 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Gym O 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Hakushinkai Karate 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Hawaii Elite MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Hybrid Training Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Imperio Fight 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Jesus is Lord 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Joe Stevenson’s Cobra Kai 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Killer B Combat Sports Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 NR Korean Zombie MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 K-Taro Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Lilius Barnatt Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Long Island MMA 0.400 2 3 0 0 -2
135 128 Mike’s Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Mixed Martial Pro Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 New Breed Training Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Next Generation 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 North East Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Octagon MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Okinawa Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 One Kick’s Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Pancrase Gym Sweden 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Phalanx MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Pitch Black MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Pittsburgh Fight Club 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Planet Eater 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Red Schafer MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Resilience Training Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Ring Demon Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Rodrigo Freitas BJJ 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Rothwell MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Scorpion Fighting Systems 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Silva’s Boxing 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 SK Absolute Bulgaria 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 90 Spartan Fitness 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
135 128 Syndicate MMA 0.444 4 5 0 0 -2
135 128 TATA Fight Team 0.429 3 4 0 0 -2
135 128 Team Capanay 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Team Climb 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Team Curran 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Team Irish 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 90 Team Oyama 0.429 3 4 0 0 -2
135 128 Team Spratt 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Team Wildman Vale Tudo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Teixeira MMA & Fitness 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 The Pit Elevated 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Tigre MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Torture Athletics 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Toshido MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 90 Tristar 0.467 7 8 0 0 -2
135 128 UAG MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 UFD Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 United Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 NR Vale Tudo MMA Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 VFS Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
135 128 Vos Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
217 28 Team Kaoban 0.500 1 1 0 1 -3
218 211 Chris Rees Academy 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
218 211 HMC Academy 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
218 211 Integrated MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
218 211 Lauzon MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
218 211 Legion Fight Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
218 211 MMA Trondheim 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
218 211 Pellegrino Gym 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
218 211 Revolution MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
218 211 RVCA Training Center 0.250 1 3 1 1 -4
218 211 Saekson Muay Thai 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
218 128 Tatsujin Dojo 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
218 211 Team Balance 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
218 128 Team Destruction 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
218 128 Team Hunt 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
218 128 Team Lionheart 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
218 128 Team Quest 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4
218 211 Top Notch Fitness 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
218 128 Trench Tech 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
218 211 Vale Top Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
237 227 AMC Pankration 0.000 0 1 0 1 -5
237 227 MMA Factory 0.000 0 1 0 1 -5
239 211 Systems Training Center 0.000 0 3 0 0 -6
240 232 Triple Threat Gym 0.000 0 2 0 1 -7
241 233 Alliance MMA 0.375 6 10 0 0 -8
241 233 Kings MMA 0.250 2 6 0 0 -8
241 233 SikJitsu 0.000 0 4 0 0 -8
241 230 Xtreme Couture 0.333 4 8 0 0 -8
245 230 Alan Belcher MMA 0.143 1 6 0 0 -10
245 233 Hard Knocks 365 0.438 7 9 0 2 -10
247 237 Team Alpha Male 0.294 5 12 0 1 -17

 

