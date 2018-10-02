Backstage News On The Bullet Club's Future After One Member Reportedly Turns Down WWE Offer

The month of September was a big one for the Bullet Club, with Cody Rhodes successfully winning NWA, ROH and NJPW gold, and the ALL IN event debuting to a sold-out crowd in Chicago and rave reviews from wrestling fans around the world.

The latest episode of the acclaimed Being the Elite series is titled Tick-Tock, and makes a reference to the current ROH and NJPW contracts of Bullet Club members soon expiring, making them free agents in pro wrestling.

Several months ago, Bullet Club member and current NWA World Champion Cody Rhodes made the bold claim that he and the other members of Bullet Club, including The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, would be deciding their futures as a group, as opposed to the individual group members deciding for themselves where they will end up signing.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, host Dave Meltzer noted WWE previously made an attempt to sign Adam “Hangman” Page, which Being the Elite made a subtle allusion to in the latest episode.

“WWE made a play for Hangman Page, so as far as what that means, from WWE, they said that he turned them down,” explained Meltzer. “From other people, it’s like, ‘well, he didn’t turn them down, he just said he’s not coming right now.”

It’s worth noting that The Young Bucks’ contracts with Ring of Honor are set to expire at midnight on New Year’s Eve this year, meaning they are unable to negotiate deals with companies outside of ROH until their deals officially expire.

If Bullet Club is, in fact, serious about deciding their futures as a group, then it would make sense for Adam Page to turn down a recent offer from WWE as he would need to wait for the contracts of his Bullet Club brethren to expire before he could make any contract decisions.