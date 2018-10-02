Capitals claim Dmitrij Jaskin off waivers

Dmitrij Jaskin has been claimed off of waivers by the Washington Capitals. Jaskin and teammate Chris Thorburn were placed on waivers by the Blues as the team prepared its final roster.

WASH claims Jaskin from STL — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 2, 2018

Jaskin was given a one-year, $1.1 million contract by the Blues this summer. At the time, it seemed a little odd that the Blues wanted to keep the 25-year-old in the mix when other younger options with more upside were pushing for time. The best guess was that Jaskin was a depth signing in case the younger prospects didn’t pan out as expected.

Now, the Blues have cleared Jaskin’s money off the books and have opened up a roster spot. Odds are that one of the team’s prospects will make the cut now that Jaskin is officially out.

Jaskin scored six goals and 11 assists in 76 games with the Blues last season.