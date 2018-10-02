Drunken Yasiel Puig guarantees Dodgers will win World Series (Video)

The Dodgers entered the 2017 World Series as the favorite to win it all, in their matchup against the Astros, but they fell flat on their face. All of a sudden, the hot bats cooled off, and the bullpen was no longer the dominant force it had been all season. Essentially, they choked, whether due to overconfidence, matchups/coaching or a bit of both.

Yasiel Puig doesn’t see that happening this season, though. Not only that, even with the playoffs yet to begin, Puig sees the Dodgers winning it all, which he revealed during the team’s clubhouse celebration that followed their 5-2 win over the Rockies in Game No. 163 on Monday.

“Hey, Atlanta. I’ll see you soon, baby,” Puig said. “And the next round: Chicago, Colorado, no matter who’s going, we’re going to beat em. And we’re going to the World Series again. And this time, we’re going to win the World Series. 2018: The big party is here in Los Angeles.”

You heard it here first, guys. The big party is in LA this year. The Red Sox may have something to say about that bold prediction, though.