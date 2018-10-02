From the Locker Room: Markieff Morris fed up with 'stupid ass rookie' Mitchell Robinson

The Washington Wizards lost to the New York Knicks, 124-121, in the preseason opener for the 2018-19 season. The result is not really important, but these takeaways are. Here is some of what Markieff Morris, Austin Rivers, and Troy Brown Jr. had to say about the game.

Markieff Morris

On ejection and confrontation with Mitchell Robinson:

“Nothing. I don’t know what the fuck happened. … He a stupid ass rookie, talking too much. Obviously, I didn’t like what he said. The refs overplayed it. They threw me out. … What he said crossed the line as a man and I wasn’t feeling it. … I’m not gonna say [what he said]. It was bad enough for me to do what I did when it had nothing to do with the play. … I don’t even know him. I’ve never even seen him before. He just checked in the game. I never even guarded him. I didn’t even know there was a Mitchell on their team. I didn’t even know anything about it.”

On if the teams could get a rhythm going with a combined 83 foul calls:

“Can’t really play a game. … It’s a man sport, got to be able to touch another player. It’s how the game go. It’s like football, they want us to let the quarterbacks down, put a pillow under their head without them calling roughing the passer. Same thing.”

Austin Rivers

On the potential for him in a three-guard lineup:

“I think I’m going to fit with John and Brad very well. I’m excited to play with him and Otto and Keef in that small lineup. That’s going to be a lineup, all five guys can put it on the floor and score. … It’s more just a feel. You’re seeing him drive and kick and then him drive and kick and then you’re just like man, ‘how can someone guard this for 24 seconds?’ If we can put it together, which we will.”

On not worrying about 8-38 shooting from three:

“Guys were missing wide open looks. I’m not really worried about it. We have too many guys that can hit those threes.”

Troy Brown Jr.

On helping out in different ways like bringing the ball up: