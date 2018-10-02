Isaiah Crowell fined for obscene gesture on TD celebration

Jets running back Isaiah Crowell turned heads for doing an obscene gesture during a nationally-televised game, and now he’ll be paying for it.

Crowell squared off against his former team in the Week 3 matchup against the Browns, and he elected to celebrate a second-quarter touchdown he scored in an unorthodox manner . The Jets running back turned to fans in the stands and made an obscene gesture, which quickly went viral on social media. Crowell made it appear as if he was wiping his behind with the football, which you can watch here, and it’s now cost him.

The touchdown Crowell scored against his former team cost him nothing, but the punishment for the obscene gesture is a different story. Crowell has been fined $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

This punishment can serve as a lesson to other players: Think before you wipe.