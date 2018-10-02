Islanders announce 23-man roster

The Islanders revealed the 23-man roster that will be don the team’s colors on Thursday night. Among some of the surprise decisions made by the Isles’ new management was the one to send Devon Toews to AHL Bridgeport and to keep Tom Kuhnhackl on the NHL roster.
Below is the full 23-man roster:
FORWARDS (14)
Josh Bailey
Mathew Barzal
Anthony Beauvillier
Casey Cizikas
Cal Clutterbuck
Jordan Eberle
Valtteri Filppula
Tanner Fritz
Ross Johnston
Leo Komarov
Tom Kuhnhackl
Anders Lee
Matt Martin
Brock Nelson
DEFENSEMEN (7)
Johnny Boychuk
Thomas Hickey
Nick Leddy
Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech
Ryan Pulock
Luca Sbisa
GOALTENDERS (2)
Thomas Greiss
Robin Lehner
INJURED RESERVE (1)
Andrew Ladd
Comments