Islanders

Islanders announce 23-man roster

Feb 5, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) stands for the Nation Anthem before the game against the Nashville Predators at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The Islanders revealed the 23-man roster that will be don the team’s colors on Thursday night. Among some of the surprise decisions made by the Isles’ new management was the one to send Devon Toews to AHL Bridgeport and to keep Tom Kuhnhackl on the NHL roster.

Below is the full 23-man roster:

 

FORWARDS (14)

Josh Bailey

Mathew Barzal

Anthony Beauvillier

Casey Cizikas

Cal Clutterbuck

Jordan Eberle

Valtteri Filppula

Tanner Fritz

Ross Johnston

Leo Komarov

Tom Kuhnhackl

Anders Lee

Matt Martin

Brock Nelson

 

DEFENSEMEN (7)

Johnny Boychuk

Thomas Hickey

Nick Leddy

Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech

Ryan Pulock

Luca Sbisa

 

GOALTENDERS (2)

Thomas Greiss

Robin Lehner

 

INJURED RESERVE (1)

Andrew Ladd

