Kobe Bryant weighs in after new video of Matt Barnes flinch play surfaces

One of the most viral moments of the past decade was “Flinchgate,” when Matt Barnes attempted to get a reaction out of Kobe Bryant in a 2010 game — but failed.

It initially appeared that Kobe was standing right in front of Barnes, but a new overhead shot shows he was actually positioned to the side of his counterpart.

A new angle of the Kobe Bryant flinch gif sparks debate over whether it's still impressive, and the Black Mamba even chimed in. https://t.co/no3tj3lghj pic.twitter.com/RFo276Wfev — Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 2, 2018

It appeared Bryant was swaying from side to side at the time, and he confirmed as much in weighing in about it on Tuesday.

Just talked to Kobe a couple minutes ago about this. He hadn't heard about it yet. He wasn't worried. At all. "You gotta remember I was swaying. He did it and I didn't balk." https://t.co/8nR2wHNIX4 — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) October 2, 2018

So there we have it. That video doesn’t change all that much for us, though, as it still shows Kobe didn’t flinch. And frankly, most of us certainly would have, as the ball was still extremely close to his face.