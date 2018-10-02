LeBron James excited to make Lakers' debut at Staples Center

Following months of anticipation, Star forward LeBron James is set to make his first debut as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Tuesday night.

It is something that James voiced on Tuesday afternoon that excites him about this next chapter of his career in Los Angeles, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“It’s a new beginning, a new start, it’s a new excitement for myself,” James said after shootaround Tuesday. James scored nine points in 15 minutes in his first action with the Lakers on Sunday, a 124-107 loss to the Nuggets in San Diego.

This has been a long time coming as there has been plenty of buzz toward what James can bring to the table for the franchise that has struggled in the last five seasons missing the playoffs in each campaign. He brings an entirely new level of excitement and expectations with his presence alone on the floor that could change the entire trajectory of the franchise.

James had shown a snippet of that in his limited action in the preseason opener on Sunday night taking the floor for 15 minutes where he was able to make a notable impact on the game scoring nine points on 2-of-6 shooting from the floor with both makes being from beyond the arc along with three assists and three rebounds. His presence on the floor was clearly felt by his scoring and playmaking ability in his limited time played.

The 33-year-old will likely take the same route on Tuesday night playing for around 15 to 20 minutes in order to help get the flow of things going this assortment of players. There is still plenty of adjusting needed as the team is finding ways to work best in their various different lineups. It is a work in progress, which the team will look to take another step forward in that department.