Los Angeles Rams Display Super Bowl Chemistry

The Los Angeles Rams might’ve finally found out what it takes to win a Super Bowl. They have the blueprint this year. It all started in the offseason when the Rams front office made nothing but blockbuster power moves to stack their team up.

Then, they took care of their own and offered some wealthy deals to the guys that they plan on having in L.A. for the long haul. Apparently, bringing on big names was only half the battle for the Rams as the on-paper champions needed to translate everything into the playing field. Through four games, I think it’s safe to say that the Rams are the real deal.

Honestly, it’s not just because of what has been displayed during the plays. It’s everything after the plays, and off of the field. It takes more to win championships in the NFL nowadays. This isn’t the NBA, where a superteam can be created with the addition of a few guys.

This is the NFL where all 53 guys on the active roster need to bond like brothers. You could argue that team chemistry is half of the reason why the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Now, the Rams are emulating that same exact type of chemistry. We’re finally starting to see that the Rams get it.

Chemistry Is Everything

Last Thursday, the Rams dropped the anti-celebration theme that they had going last year and brought out the fun. As a group, their offense acted as if they were pouring out tequila shots and celebrating Todd Gurley’s touchdown. Then, Robert Woods capped off the night by celebrating with YG in the back of the end zone. The Collesium was a party, and the Rams were having fun as a team.

Just because their week from football was over on Thursday, doesn’t mean that the party ended for the Rams, though. Rams receiver Brandin Cooks decided that it would be a good idea to invite some of the guys over for a weekend barbecue.

This isn’t ‘just a barbecue’ in the eyes of the league. This is team bonding. The Rams are clicking, and this picture just proves that they are ready to make a run together.

This week, the Rams will head out to Seattle to take on the Seahawks at Century Link Field. While Seattle can still be a hostile environment, the Seahawks are far from the powerhouse that they used to be. The Rams should be able to take care of business on the road and advance to 5-0.