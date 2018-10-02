Mike's Met of the Month, September 2018: Michael Conforto

The New York Mets had their best month of the season in September, going 18-10 to end a trying year on a positive note. That made the task of crowning the final Met of the Month for 2018 very difficult. Jacob deGrom and Zack Wheeler had swept the last four awards, and each delivered worthy Septembers to stay in the mix. In the end, however, the award had to go to perhaps the hottest hitter in baseball this side of Christian Yelich. Mets’ outfielder Michael Conforto will take home the final Met of the Month award for the 2018 season.

In 112 at bats in September, Conforto batted .290 while leading the team in home runs (9) and RBI’s (29) for the month. The RBI total is particularly impressive since Conforto had more RBI’s (29) than the amount of games the Mets played (28) in September, so he averaged over an RBI a day. This is part of a strong second half for Conforto, who batted .273 with 17 home runs and 52 RBI’s after the All Star Break. The Mets have to hope that the strong finish for Conforto is a sign that he is over the shoulder injury that ended his 2017 season and sapped his power at the beginning of this year.

Previous Mets of the Month:

April: 2B Asdrubal Cabrera

May: SP Jacob deGrom

June: SP Jacob deGrom

July: SP Zack Wheeler

August: SP Zack Wheeler