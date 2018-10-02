Former WWE Star Neville Makes Surprise Return To The Ring, Possibly Joining NJPW Faction? (Photos)

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, who left WWE back in October of 2017, made a surprise return to the ring today at the Dragon Gate event at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Neville, who made a name for himself prior to his time in WWE working for Dragon Gate under the ring name PAC, was revealed as the surprise mystery “X” name who had been teased by Dragon Gate in recent weeks. Neville teamed up with Eita Kobayashi at today’s Tokyo event and defeated the team of Shingo Takagi and BxB Hulk.

Following the bout, Neville, flanked by the R.E.D. faction, cut a promo promising to destroy all of the Dragon Gate fan-favorites.

You can check out photos and video clips from Neville’s return below, and it appears as if the former WWE star has possibly inked a new deal with Dragon Gate as he has been announced to appear at the company’s event on November 6th.

In related news, Reddit user Undead115 posted an interesting theory suggesting Neville could be the wrestler NJPW star Tetsuya Naito has been referring to as the new Los Ingobernables member set to debut next week. With Neville now officially back in the ring, assuming he is not under an exclusive deal with Dragon Gate, it is very possible he could be revealed as the new NJPW stable member.

“With Naito hinting at a new LIJ member, anyone else think it’ll be Neville?,” speculated the Reddit user.

“I know we’ve been speculating if he did go to NJPW, he’d be an BCOG, but I think he’d fit in with LIJ a bit better.”

R.E.D. ARROW!!!! PAC SPOILS SHINGO TAKAGI'S FINAL DRAGON GATE MATCH IN TOKYO!

Neville was officially granted his release from WWE last month and became an unrestricted free agent in pro wrestling. His final appearance with WWE came almost one year ago, following which the former NXT Champion decided to “walk out” on the company after expressing frustration with how he was being used on the main roster and on WWE 205 Live.