Patrick Mahomes has great reaction to Case Keenum missing game-winning TD throw (Video)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the star who manufactured a game-winning drive in a dramatic comeback win over the Broncos on Monday night, but Case Keenum had the chance to steal the show late.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, he could not seal the deal.

It happened with just under 30 seconds remaining in the game, and the Broncos facing a third-and-10 scenario, trailing 27-23. Denver was just 28 yards away from the end zone, and it was looking to send the fans at Mile High Stadium into a frenzy. Somehow, Demaryius Thomas managed to get open down the sideline on the play, for what would have been a walk-in touchdown, but Keenum overthrew him. It wasn’t a very difficult throw to make, and it sure looked like the Broncos were going to flip the script and emerge victorious. Even Mahomes seemed to realize his team had dodged a bullet, judging by his reaction on the sideline.

That’s exactly how Chiefs fans were feeling at the time.