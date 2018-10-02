Pre-Season Recap: Celtics Play Ugly, Lose Ugly at Home

Hot take: the Celtics won’t win many games if they shoot 0/12 from deep for a half and allow their opponents to shoot over 44% over that same time. It was just one of those nights for Boston, as Kyrie rested his knee on the bench and watched his team dig an insurmountable first half hole for themselves; not even Marcus Morris’ hot hand could dig them out.

Don’t let the score fool you – the bottom of the bench made it close at the end – but Cleveland controlled through out and Boston falls to 1-2 in pre-season play. Final Score: 102-95

THE GAME FLOW

The Celtics began the game with a piece of foreshadowing for their half, as an uncharacteristic traveling call against Al Horford resulted in the first play in an ugly overall game for the guys in green. The Cavs started hot hot on an 11-2 run and never looked back.

Boston made it competitive at times during the first quarter, particularly when Jaylen Brown was on his run of three straight rim-rattling slams to bring his team to within a trey, 13-10. All of Boston’s points had been scored in the paint to this point.

Gordon Hayward’s first points didn’t come until the end of the quarter, but he did in fact have at least one good sequence, which was great to see (It’s the little things at this point). Marcus Smart dished it to him and he drove right, pump-faked his defender, then drilled the mid-range. The very next play he grabbed a rebound and went coast-to-coast before getting fouled at the rim. Hayward only made one more to make it 25-19, which happened to be the Celtics last point in the quarter. Cleveland then went on another 7-0 run to stretch their lead to 32-19 before the first came to an end.

Boston started 0/7 from deep in the first quarter, and things didn’t get any better for them in the second. The defensive effort speaks for itself.. I mean, 32 points in a quarter to this Cavs team? It’s not a question of talent, the Celtics just didn’t seem interested, save for a few plays.

For instance, it was beautiful to see Al pressure the ball handler out of bounds, forcing a terrible pass and an easy steal for Hayward. Gordon then led the break before tossing it left to the trailing Ojeyele, who drove baseline, took the contact, then went up and under to finish on the right side of the rim. I can honestly say that was among the prettiest offensive plays he’s made in the NBA.

Later in the quarter Tommy proved he was regular-season-ready when he reacted to a Marcus Smart lefty-slam by yelling at the team to do it more. My man got LOUD. It only brought the team to within 38-25, but it was the type of dunk that wakes up a crowd and gave hope for a split second. It was the highlight of an otherwise forgettable quarter.

The hope didn’t last. The Cavs just weren’t missing on their end and meanwhile the Celtics best offensive player was wearing street clothes. The cameras caught Al doing the best he could

Believe it or not, the Celtics had STILL yet to hit a three (now 0/12 at half). When the third quarter started, Brad Stevens called on the BWA to break the spell. This time our Bench-With-Attitude were led by the Marcus’, as Smart hit a three about 5 minutes into the second half, and Morris went into one of his zones. We’ve seen it before. He missed a couple to start, but his unwavering confidence in himself led to more shots, including a fall-away jumper to get things started and a couple of deep balls of is own.

Their offensive boost, plus a renewed energy on defense from guys like Semi, brought the team within 10. In fact, it was an Ojeyele steal and pass to a breaking Wanamaker that made the game 76-66. Unfortunately, it would be the closest they got for the quarter, and the Celtics still trailed 84-69 after three.

The rookies and first-years got their burn during the final frame, including TIMELORD (shouts the RiffsMan), Mr. Robert Williams. Williams and Lemon Jr. demonstrate their chemistry from the get-go, as a perfect pass from the guard allowed Williams to two-hand slam it home to start the fourth.

Williams looked most comfortable defensively, and was obviously eager to block any and everyone that came into his paint. In fact, his defense might be so good that Brad refuses to let him go to the Red Claws; he may just earn his time here with the big boys.

Yabu and Semi both had up-and-down games, and unfortunately combined for more turnovers (3) than they did points (2); but their defensive effort never waned, which is something you know Brad appreciates. At one point Yabu was blocked but then showed off his motor by chasing down the ball-handler and blocking their layup attempt- drawing a huge cheer from the crowd and bench alike.

Lemon and Williams did all they could to bring the team back, as they battled to bring the game to within single digits in the final few minutes of the game, but the deficit ultimately proved to be too large for the young bucks. Final Score: 102-95