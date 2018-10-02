Steelers rumors suggest Le'Veon Bell could land with Eagles, 49ers

It’s unlikely that Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell will suit up for the team again in the future.

Bell has been claiming that he’ll be returning after the team’s Week 7 bye, which does make sense, on paper, but common sense suggests otherwise. The relationship with Bell and his teammates appears to have soured — especially with his offensive line, which is tasked with blocking for him. A number of the linemen have voiced their displeasure with Bell’s decision not to join his teammates, so the chemistry appears to be a bit off.

A number of NFL teams have been interested in his services, even with many teams using the draft to acquire their future bell cow. The Eagles and 49ers are in the mix for Bell, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. It does state that free agency is the most likely method of acquisition, rather than a trade in the near future. The Browns, Jets and Colts are all mentioned,

Trade rumors appear to be simmering a bit, and it’s highly unlikely that any of those teams would be willing to give up anything to bring Bell aboard this season, aside from the Eagles, that is. The team has a stable of running backs, but has been plagued by injuries, and the offense could be looking for a boost. Not only that, Bell could help take some of pressure off Carson Wentz, who is still coming back from knee surgery, and attempted 50 passes in Sunday’s loss against the Titans.

Where Bell lands remains to be seen, but it’s hard to see him playing another game for the Steelers. That relationship has been severed.