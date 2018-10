Tuesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Football

B1G Football Coaches Press Conference 2018 — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Football Coaches Press Conference 2018 — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Inside Pac-12 Football — Pac-12 Network, 9 p.m.

College Football: Inside Slant — FS, 10:30 p.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Mediterranean Ladies Open, Golf Club de Terramar, Sitges, Spain

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 11 a.m (delayed from 9/22)

School of Golf: Chapter 24: Scramble for Scores — Golf Channnel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Stewart Cink-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Famous Five — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Driver vs. Driver: The Pitch (season premiere) — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown: UFC 229 Bad Blood: Khabib vs. McGregor — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Main Event: McGregor vs. Alvarez — FS1, 8 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz 2 — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Alvarez vs. McGregor — FS1, 9 p.m.

MLB

National League Wild Card Game, Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs — ESPN, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Wild Card Game Statcast Edition — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Wild Card — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Glory Road: Blacker — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Miami at Charlotte — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston — TNT/NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Boston/Fox Sports Ohio, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Houston — AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Utah — Sportsnet One/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Denver at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT/NBA TV Canada/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

New York Knicks Team Preview — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

New Orleans Team Preview — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Team Preview — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers Team Preview — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

21st & Prime — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2018 Week 4 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Better Together — FS1, 10 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Tonight: 2018-19 Eastern Conference Preview — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2018-19 Predictions — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Season Preview — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

2018 Stanley Cup Championship Film — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

The Turkish SuperLig Hour — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

TrueSouth — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: It’s Time — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Center Court: Communist China Open & Japan Tennis Open Championships — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Center Court: Communist China Open & Japan Tennis Open Championships — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

WTA Tour

Communist China Open, National Tennis Center, Beijing, Communist China

2nd Round — beIN Sports, 7:30 a.m.

2nd Round — beIN Sports, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage: Matchday 2

Group F, Rhein-Neckar-Arena, Sinsheim, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Manchester City — Galavision, 12:30 p.m./TNT, 12:55 p.m.

Group H, Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Juventus vs. Young Boys — Univision Deportes, 12:30 p.m.

Group H, Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester United vs. Valencia — UniMás, 2:50 p.m./TNT/Univision Deportes, 3 p.m.

Group G, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia

CSKA Moskva vs. Real Madrid — Univision, 2:50 p.m.

Group E, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Bayern München vs. Ajax — Galavision, 3 p.m.

Group E, OACA Spyros Louis, Athens, Greece

AEK Athens vs. Benfica — B/R Live/Univision Deportes app, 3 p.m.

Group F, Groupama Stadium, Decines, France

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Shaktar Donetsk — B/R Live/Univision Deportes app, 3 p.m.

Group G, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

AS Roma vs. Viktoria Plzen — B/R Live/Univision Deportes app, 3 p.m.

B/R Football Matchday — TNT, noon

Fútbol Central — Galavision/Univision Deportes, noon

B/R Football Matchday — TNT, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.