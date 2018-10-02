Watch: 91-year-old Tommy Lasorda pops champagne, parties with Dodgers after win

The Dodgers clinched the NL West title, at the last possible moment, unlike last season, when they ran away with it.

Los Angeles clearly earned its trip to the playoffs this year, jumping out to a 5-0 lead after eight innings of play against the Rockies on Monday night, behind the dominant play of its ace, Walker Buehler.

Bottles were popped after the game, and a few Dodgers icons were in the clubhouse for the festivities. Among them were 91-year-old former manager Tommy Lasorda.

Name another 91-year-old who parties harder than Tommy Lasorda. pic.twitter.com/x0NWbkYCzO — MLB (@MLB) October 2, 2018

He even got a beer shower. Matt Kemp did the honors.

Matt Kemp interrupts Tommy Lasorda’s post-game interview pic.twitter.com/koHewk21yr — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) October 2, 2018

What a great moment.