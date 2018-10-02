Watch: Chris Paul dishes between-the-legs dime to teammate on fast break

Exhibition play is the perfect time for NBA players to shake off the rust, but also to put on a show for fans.

The games don’t count in the standings, and there’s really no reason to worry about turnovers or gaffes of that nature. That’s probably why Rockets point guard Chris Paul elected to hook his teammate up for an easy bucket on a fast-break opportunity during Tuesday’s preseason game against the Grizzlies.

It happened in the fourth quarter, with CP3 running the break. He probably could’ve had a layup, but instead chose to dish the ball to a streaking Michael Carter-Williams — through his legs.

Chris Paul Point God pic.twitter.com/nyUkzfOK8U — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) October 3, 2018

MCW made the free throw to convert on the three-point play opportunity, but it was Paul’s unselfish dime that made it all possible.