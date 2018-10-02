Watch: Malik Monk tries to check into game, realizes he wasn't wearing jersey

Hornets guard Malik Monk is entering his second year in the league, but he made a rookie mistake during Tuesday’s preseason game against the Heat.

It was a harmless error, and was funny to witness, which is why it went viral fairly quickly. The comical moment happened in the first quarter, when Monk made his way over to the scorer’s table, waiting to check into the game. He took off his warmups, but then realized he was not wearing his jersey.

As a result, rather then entering the game, he made his way to the locker room, since he couldn’t take the court donning an undershirt.

Malik Monk goes to scorer’s table to check into game.

Takes warm ups off.

Realizes he forgot to put on his jersey.

Has to go back to locker room to go get it.

💀 pic.twitter.com/tHmhWf3sZN — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) October 2, 2018

That type of wardrobe malfunction is the perfect example of why we need exhibition play. It’s important for players to get these types of mental errors out of their system before the regular season begins.