Watch: Patrick Mahomes shows off ridiculous arm strength on this throw

One thing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has never lacked is arm strength.

Mahomes is a former baseball player, so he has a cannon for an arm. The fans at Mile High Stadium for Monday’s Chiefs-Broncos game learned that firsthand, as Mahomes uncorked an absolute rocket while warming up on the field before the contest began. He threw the football from end zone to end zone, and really didn’t even need to exert much effort in doing so.

Did #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes throw that ball from endzone to endzone with a flick of a wrist?pic.twitter.com/V7JVe10qoG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 2, 2018

The second-year quarterback has always had a strong arm; it was his ability to read defenses that was called into question. He’s already been silencing his critics, though, and his team is off to a 4-0 start.