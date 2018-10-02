When the Blues score 4, St. Louis fans get cheap Krispy Kreme donuts

“We want donuts!”

Admittedly it’s not as catchy as the iconic “We want tacos!” chant of old, but it will be the new rallying cry as the Blues have announced a new promotion with Krispy Kreme.

When the Blues score four goals in any home or road game in 2018-19, fans can visit participating Krispy Kreme locations the next day to pick up a dozen original glazed donuts for just $4.99. Not a bad deal.

Here are the participating locations:

6935 S. Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63125

10880 West Florissant Ave, Ferguson, MO 63136

6021 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Cottleville, MO 63304

1871 Bowles Ave, Fenton, MO 63026

5812 N. Illinois Street, Fairview Heights, IL 62208