Why The Colts Will Score More Than The Other Guys - Patriots Edition

Hello, Colts fans. The key to football is to score more points than the other guys.

I know this and you know this, but our friends in the media need something to talk about in order to justify their jobs. Earlier this summer, a certain baseball announcer acknowledged to me that yes, I was right, the team really does just need to score more than the other guys. Yet each time a game rolls around, there he is giving us keys to the game that never include the bit about scoring more than the other guys.

As he is a highly-compensated professional, I figure that the creation of keys that turn no locks must be a growth industry. So now, it’s my turn.

Welcome to Why The Colts Will Score More Than The Other Guys

Who: The Indianapolis Colts vs. the New England Patriots.

What: Week 5 of the 2018 NFL season. Thursday Night Foosball. Just what we all want. The entire nation watching.

Where: Gillette Stadium, Crapsville, MA.

When: 8:20 Eastern,Thursday, October 4th. TV: FOX. The less said, the better.

Why the Colts will score more than the other guys:

All of these injuries, year after year after year after year after year, and we never get any real answers. WTF are you doing, Indianapolis media? Some answers are right in front of you but for some reason you don’t want to go there.

Anyway….the Colts are damaged. They’re 1-3, they’re hurt, Tom Brady playing at home, blah, blah, blah, blah. No one cares. F*** the Patriots.

Remember this:

Colts 38, Patriots 34