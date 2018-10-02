WWE US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura Comments On Who Came Up With The Idea Of Him Turning Heel

Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the top Superstars working in WWE today. The former New Japan star is the current WWE United States champion and he’s considered by many to be one of the best in the business.

But Nakamura’s WWE career arguably did not take off until his infamous heel turn at WrestleMania 34. From that moment, Shinsuke became the talk of WWE fans all over the world. Where was all of this going? Why would Nakamura turn on AJ Styles? More importantly, who’s idea was it?

Now The King of Strong Style is answering that question but he’s doing it as only he can. Shinsuke recently spoke to TV Insider about this and much more.

“I wanted to say the idea came from myself, but it’s not true. I don’t want to say who it was. Everybody can imagine,” he said.

Nakamura is indeed being a bit tight lipped about it but fans can decide for themselves. Chances are, it was none other than AJ Styles himself that suggested it was time that Shinsuke turn heel. Or it could possibly be the boss himself, Vince McMahon.

Nakamura talked about the reaction when he turned on Styles.

“It was awesome because when I hit the low blow at WrestleMania, all the Japanese fans were shocked. The people in the arena were loud. They were like, ‘Yeah!’”

Shinsuke Nakamura obviously takes pride in his work but he also takes pride in his position as perhaps the most successful Japanese star to ever work in WWE.

“This is big for Asians, not only for Japan. Everybody wants to get these opportunities,” he said. “Kairi Sane, Io Shirai achieved and accomplished a lot in Japan, but they wanted to wrestle in a bigger stage. Only place is WWE right now to do that, and their decision was correct. They made the right decision. I wanted to challenge myself. I wanted to enjoy my life and challenge myself. That’s why I came here. I came with my family. It’s a lot, so it’s not just wrestling. I’m proud to be here.”

Nakamura is a former IWGP champion and a former IWGP Intercontinental champion. He made the jump from New Japan Pro Wrestling to NXT in 2016, where he became the NXT champion and he debuted on WWE’s main roster in 2017.