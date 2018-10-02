Your Morning Dump... Where Kyrie is sorry about that whole 'flat earth' thing.

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

“At the time I didn’t realize the effect. I was definitely at that time, ‘I’m a big conspiracy theorist. You can’t tell me anything.’ I’m sorry about all that. For all the science teachers, everybody coming up to me like, ‘You know I have to reteach my whole curriculum.’ I’m sorry. I apologize.” It is perhaps worth noting that Irving at no point in that answer said he no longer believes the Earth is flat.

It is perhaps also worth noting that Irving never said that he believed the Earth is flat in the first place. Kyrie is that kid I knew in college who was always going on about crazy ideas but when you got right down to it, never really believed any of them. Hearing him on that podcast with Tristan Thompson, I was like, ‘geez. I used to hear stuff like that at midnight bull sessions in the dorm.’

Kyrie apologizes for saying the world is flat. #Under30Summit pic.twitter.com/uJH3fNbPqS — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) October 1, 2018

At any rate, Kyrie is apparently thinking of dropping off the grid after he retires:

Kyrie on 20, 30 years in the future: “I don’t know if you guys will see me. I’ll probably be in 800 acres in Texas in the middle of nowhere. Off the grid in a self-sustaining community, just living with no power. Like this is fun and all, but technology is just killing me, man.” — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) October 1, 2018

(Psst: 800 acres in the middle of Texas is the equivalent of owning like three square feet of a Manhattan apartment; yeah, it’s something, but it ain’t much.)

If I may, I’d suggest that Kyrie take a page from Ted Turner’s book and buy a bunch of ranch land in central South Dakota, and raise buffalo. He’s already got genuine South Dakota roots, and he’d be close to, among other things, Elvis Presley’s last motorcycle, and one of his last guitars.

And, of course, Wall Drug.

I know where he’s coming from when it comes to technology. When I’m wearing my programming hat, and people ask me what I do for a living, it’s like, ‘I tell microscopic transistors to light up very tiny LEDs by careful arrangement of microscopic magnetic particles.’ And hours and hours of my time does not produce anything more substantial than a few fractions of a square centimeter of hard disk area that does nothing more than produce an ephemeral flickering of light.

So yeah, you better believe I’ve thought long and hard about chucking it all, finding a quiet place in the middle of nowhere, and doing stuff like churning my own butter. The only thing that’s stopped me is that I really really really don’t want to have to milk cows–or think about where eggs come from.

Page 2: Where Rozier’s ‘out there being comfortable’

Rozier delivered another solid outing in as many preseason performances in Boston’s 115-112 win over Charlotte on Sunday night. The 6-foot-2 guard came off the bench and scored 13 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the field while finding time to snag four rebounds and dish out four assists with three steals in just 20 minutes of court time. “I’m just out there being comfortable,” Rozier told NBC Sports Boston. “Obviously, we have a special team. It’s only our first week together, but I feel good out there. We’re just trying to get back into season mode.”

The Celtics are going to have a hard time keeping Rozier next summer–in fact, I’ve already started mentally preparing myself for his likely departure.

Unlike Marcus Smart, whose skills were not of the sort that cause stupid GMs to open their wallets and empty them, Rozier’s got that special something that makes dumb GMs overspend. The Celtics nabbed him with their own pick the year they didn’t have a NetsPick™, and people ripped Ainge mercilessly for doing so. Now, there’s a real question of how the Celtics will be able to keep him around when it’s nearly a dead cert that some team run by a GM whose qualifications are wholly unrelated to the job he possesses, is going to back up the proverbial Brinks truck.

In the meantime, I’ve got to learn to sit back and enjoy this season, because it’s been a long time since a team with a starting lineup this good was able to bring guys like Rozier and Smart off the bench.

Bonus: Ainge wants a piece of Rozier’s ‘Drip’

If I could get one drop💧off that drip💦would I be cool? @T_Rozzay3 https://t.co/giEvHkGZYU — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) October 1, 2018

Finally: Marcus Georges-Hunt signs another training camp deal

The Celtics on Monday signed Marcus Georges-Hunt to a training camp deal and released guard Justin Bibbs. Georges-Hunt, a 6-foot-5-inch guard, played in 42 games with the Timberwolves last season, averaging 1.4 points and 0.4 rebounds. The Celtics currently have 15 players under guaranteed contracts, but guard Jabari Bird’s situation remains uncertain as he faces domestic violence charges. Georges-Hunt did not say whether the Celtics had indicated that they could ultimately add him to the roster. “It’s a day-to-day process,’’ Georges-Hunt said. “They invited me here and I’m just taking it one day at a time and getting to know the guys and coming out here and competing today for the first time.’’

It’s Georges-Hunt’s second cup of coffee with the Celtics, and he also spent a season with the Red Claws up in Maine. Honestly, he’s likely one of those players that we fans obsess over, but who end up doing almost nothing significant during the season.

Sort of like how those last few rounds of a fantasy draft end up seeing guys agonize over which third-option receiver from which middle-of-the-road team they should pick: It probably doesn’t matter! And if it does, it’s almost certainly by chance.

