Aroldis Chapman has hilarious reaction to Giancarlo Stanton's moon-shot home run (Photo)

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman had a front-row seat to witness the hardest-hit home run in MLB postseason history, and even he seemed to be in awe.

The Yankees squared off against the A’s in the American League Wild Card Game on Wednesday night, and it didn’t take long before the home team jumped out to a 2-0 lead at Yankee Stadium, thanks to a 427-foot home run by Aaron Judge.

But as far as that ball traveled, Judge would later be beat.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a 443-foot moon shot, that ended up being the hardest-hit homer in postseason history ever tracked by Statcast, and you can watch him do it + see more details about it here.

Chapman had a hilarious reaction after the ball careened off Stanton’s bat, which you can see below.

Amazing.