Bearcats BlogCast: I Need Five

https://thesportsdailydigital.files.wordpress.com/2018/10/2018-10-03-11-50-48-computer-record.mp3 Welcome to this Bearcats BlogCast episode, boys and girls. Chris Bains and I are back in your ear holes for this celebration of 5-0. In case you missed it, the Bearcats sauntered to a 49-7 victory over the hapless Connecticut Huskies on Saturday afternoon. If you wanted some insight and analysis, you came to the right place.

Chris and I dive right into the pure joy of UC being 5-0. We break down everything that went right in the win over Connecticut, which was, well, everything pretty much. Highlights include gushing about the defense, Desmond Ridder, Josiah Deguara, Michael Warren and so much more.

We talk about the injury news, which sees Gerrid Doaks out for the season after surgery, and starting center Garrett Campbell, who was injured against Connecticut, also out for the year.

From there, we swing into previewing what could be a tricky game against the Tulane Green Wave. Tulane hasn’t impressed too, too much, but they did beat the hell out of Memphis State on Friday night. Chris and I talk about what to watch for, what UC should be able to do offensively, what to watch for defensively and give our predictions.

To end the podcast, we run down the AAC. There wasn’t a lot to talk about from last week, but oh boy do the over/unders have some big time numbers this week.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.