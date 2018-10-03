Dmitrij Jaskin asked for a trade from the Blues months ago

Dmitrij Jaskin‘s time with the St. Louis Blues officially ended the other day as the Washington Capitals claimed him off of waivers. As Blues fans reacted to the news, it was later revealed that Jaskin was looking for a new opportunity and even requested a trade from the Blues.

Army says Jaskin asked for a trade months ago but the GM couldn’t find one. Army says the mindset changes with a player who wants a new opportunity. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) October 3, 2018

You don’t want to keep a player around who doesn’t want to play for your team. At the same time, Jaskin sounded unhappy with the opportunity he was given with the Blues.

Newest Capitals winger Dmitrij Jaskin said he got opportunities with Blues but "Ii’s kind of hard to grow if you have fourth-line minutes." He's eager for a fresh start. — Chris Kuc (@ChrisKuc) October 3, 2018

Jaskin’s point is fair, but isn’t it also fair to say he only earned fourth-line minutes with the Blues? When he was moved forward in the lineup, he didn’t do too much to make the Blues want to keep him there. He struggled. He played fourth-line minutes because that’s what he earned. He didn’t do anything to justify a more prominent spot on the roster.

Isn’t it also a little telling that GM Doug Armstrong wasn’t able to find a trade? It will be interesting to see what Jaskin can do with a new team.