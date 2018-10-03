Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbles through entire Bulls team, finishes with dunk (Video)

Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo will likely make a strong case to win the MVP Award this season, as he continues to do things that few players his size can pull off.

The Greek Freak is already out on the court destroying opposing teams, as he showed during Wednesday’s preseason game against the Bulls.

Antetokounmpo showed off his sick handles at one point in the third quarter, when he spun away from potentially being trapped on his own side of the court, then brought the ball up. And rather than getting rid of the rock, Antetokounmpo just kept on trucking all the way through the lane — making the Bulls look like a sieve on defense — then finishing with a dunk.

It was funny to watch Robin Lopez make a business decision at the end of the play. To his credit, we would’ve gotten out of Antetokounmpo’s way, too.