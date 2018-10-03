Look: Joel Embiid, swimsuit model girlfriend Anne De Paula hit up China

76ers big man Joel Embiid does everything real big — social media, trash talking and monster dunks — so it certainly makes sense that he’d be dating an absolute smokeshow.

And that’s exactly what he’s doing, as we recently learned he’s been dating Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Anne De Paula.

The two of them were finally seen out and about together — in China, no less. The 76ers and Mavericks are set to square off in a two-game series there on Oct. 5 and Oct. 8, so De Paula apparently elected to come along for the ride, and to show some support for her man in the exhibition games. Here they were getting off the team bus.

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid arrive in China 🇨🇳 as Sixers will play in China for 1st time 76ers play Mavericks in Shanghai in NBA China Games@6abc

pic.twitter.com/N4OdWGncXU — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) October 3, 2018

Maybe they’ll get to do some sightseeing while there. It is preseason, after al.