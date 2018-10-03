NBA

Lonzo Ball called out by girlfriend Denise Garcia for being 'deadbeat dad,' and more (Video)

Lonzo Ball called out by girlfriend Denise Garcia for being 'deadbeat dad,' and more (Video)

NBA

Lonzo Ball called out by girlfriend Denise Garcia for being 'deadbeat dad,' and more (Video)

Lakers second-year point guard Lonzo Ball and his girlfriend, Denise Garcia, recently celebrated the birth of their first child, and they appeared to be happy during the offseason.

But apparently, that’s not the case.

It’s unclear if Garcia planned this or not, because now, all of a sudden, with the Lakers season set to begin, she’s been teeing off on him.

Garcia recently called Lonzo a “deadbeat dad” during an Instagram live stream, in response to a question a commenter asked her. Not only that, she trolled Lonzo by saying her friend actually knows the favorite song of their daughter, Zoey, because she actually “comes and sees her twice a week.”

Not only that, Sports Gossip was able to catch a screencap showing Garcia threatening to release a tell-all book.

Here are a few other photos of Garcia, if interested.

View this post on Instagram

Blessings on blessings 💕

A post shared by Denise Garcia (@dmoney0414) on

View this post on Instagram

BAEcation🌸😘

A post shared by Denise Garcia (@dmoney0414) on

View this post on Instagram

Aloha💕

A post shared by Denise Garcia (@dmoney0414) on

View this post on Instagram

Prom was really two years ago🙈

A post shared by Denise Garcia (@dmoney0414) on

We’ll see where it goes from here, but Garcia doesn’t appear happy.

NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More NBA
Home