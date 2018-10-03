Look: Javier Baez, Nolan Arenado hugging on basepath sparks memes

Tuesday’s wild-card game between the Rockies and Cubs at Wrigley Field had it all.

For starters, it set a record, and was the longest postseason game ever played at Wrigley, by both innings and time. The epic showdown went into extra innings, in large part due to Javier Baez tying the game with a clutch two-out base hit in the eighth. Both managers pretty much emptied their benches, in addition to using a plethora of different pitchers, given that it was a winner-take-all game.

There were some controversial calls by the umpires, and epic celebrations on the field — even after Cubs catcher Willson Contreras simply drew a walk.

But the most bizarre moment of the game took place in the bottom of the 11th inning, as it’s not something we’re used to witnessing on the diamond. It happened with the Cubs having runners on first and second, and Contreras hitting a ground ball to third base. Nolan Arenado fielded it cleanly, so Baez did all he could to break up a potential double play on his way to third. He slowed down, and Arenado attempted to elude him, but each player had their hands out, and they actually ended up hugging on the basepath.

And that’s how you legally sack a quarterback in 2018 pic.twitter.com/mQPKYvYfwb — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) October 3, 2018

The memes that followed were great.

When you both realize that you're going to lose the MVP race to Christian Yelich… pic.twitter.com/o72A40mVye — Reviewing the Brew (@ReviewngTheBrew) October 3, 2018

Roger Goodell forwarding this photo to Clay Matthews on how he wants him to sack QBs pic.twitter.com/eqiDyWOBEC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 3, 2018

October romance. Beautiful to see. pic.twitter.com/l495LiM1qu — Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 3, 2018

The hug heard round the world pic.twitter.com/0QwhYWckxa — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 3, 2018

Baez was tagged out, and Victor Caratini grounded out to first two pitches later to end the inning, but the hug will live on forever.