Look: Vlade Divac roasted for exposing his draft board, season-win total in this photo

It’s no secret that Kings general manager Vlade Divac isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed.
Divac and his staff has made some awful trades and draft picks during his tenure, and it’s fair to wonder how long he’ll actually hold his current position for.
He fits the bill of a former player who tries to become an executive, but is actually clueless about how to build a team. Divac was a very smart player with a high basketball IQ, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s the right man for the job.
He was even inept enough to be seen in a photo in his office, which appears to show both the team’s draft board and season-win total projection.
So, that happened.
