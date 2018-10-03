Look: Vlade Divac roasted for exposing his draft board, season-win total in this photo

It’s no secret that Kings general manager Vlade Divac isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed.

Divac and his staff has made some awful trades and draft picks during his tenure, and it’s fair to wonder how long he’ll actually hold his current position for.

He fits the bill of a former player who tries to become an executive, but is actually clueless about how to build a team. Divac was a very smart player with a high basketball IQ, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s the right man for the job.

He was even inept enough to be seen in a photo in his office, which appears to show both the team’s draft board and season-win total projection.

zoom in on the red circles – looks like the Kings draft board, possibly their projected record, and a hilarious picture pic.twitter.com/aFlFnDbduK — SactownBabyGiraffe (@TimMaxwell22) October 3, 2018

Why are the two biggest things Peja misspelled and a thought box over Divac of bubbles? pic.twitter.com/gTYPdR05DO — Steve Hinson (@Shinons8) October 3, 2018

So, that happened.