NFL Viewing Picks for Week 5: 10/04 — 10/08/2018

All Times Eastern

Byes: Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thursday, October 4

Studio and Pregame Shows

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff live from Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Fox NFL Thursday — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, midnight

8:20 p.m.

Thursday Night Football, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots — Fox/NFL Network (Joe Buck/Troy Aikman/Mike Pereira//Erin Andrews//Kristina Pink)/Amazon Prime (Hannah Storm/Andrea Kremer)

Sunday, October 7

NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)

Studio and Pregame Shows

NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football Weekend live from New York, NY — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning live from Los Angeles, CA — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Fantasy Zone — DirecTV Channel 704, noon

Red Zone — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

The NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Prime — Fox/NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

1 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns — Andrew Catalon/James Lofton//John Schriffen

Denver Broncos at New York Jets — Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals — Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon//Steve Tasker

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers — Chris Myers/Daryl Johnston//Laura Okmin

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions — Thom Brennaman/Chris Spielman//Shannon Spake

New York Giants at Carolina Panthers — Kenny Albert/Charles Davis//Pam Oliver

4:05 p.m.

Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers — Greg Gumbel/Trent Green/Bruce Arians//Melanie Collins

4:25 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers — Dick Stockton/Mark Schlereth//Jennifer Hale

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks — Sam Rosen/Ronde Barber//Joy Taylor

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Erin Andrews

8:20 p.m.

Sunday Night Football, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans — Al Michaels/Cris Collinsworth//Michele Tafoya

Monday, October 8

Studio and Pregame Shows

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Football Pregame — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Endgame — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m.

Monday Night Football, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Washington at New Orleans Saints — Joe Tessitore/Jason Whitten/Booger McFarland//Lisa Salters (ESPN)/Alvaro Martin/Raul Allegre//John Sutcliffe (ESPN Deportes/ESPN2)