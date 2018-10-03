Major Stipulation Match Possibly In The Works For WWE Survivor Series This Year

The Survivor Series PPV is considered one of WWE’s “big four” PPV events, capping off a year which starts with Royal Rumble, and features WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

In addition to taking place around Thanksgiving, the event is known for its Elimination Tag Team matches, which vernacular have deemed them to be “traditional Survivor Series matches” throughout the year. The single-elimination style bouts typically feature two teams of five, vying for bragging rights, in addition to other stipulations which might be added depending on the storyline heading into the PPV.

In recent years, WWE has used the Survivor Series PPV to elevate brand warfare in the company, pitting Raw stars against Smackdown stars in tag team elimination matches and regular singles bouts. The 2017 PPV featured two Raw vs Smackdown matches, with Alicia Fox, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Asuka, and Nia Jax defeating Team Smackdown consisting of Becky Lynch, Naomi, Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina Snuka. On the men’s side of the PPV, Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, and Triple H defeated Team Smackdown consisting of Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, and John Cena.

According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, WWE appears to be doing away with the Raw vs Smackdown concept this year, focusing more on current brand storylines while retaining the traditional Elimination match concept.

Additionally, it looks like WWE might be heading towards a match pitting team Angle, lead by Kurt Angle, vs Team Corbin, lead by Baron Corbin, for ultimate control of WWE Raw. As of now, Corbin is the “acting General Manager” of Raw while Angle is on a mandatory vacation issued by Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. Angle is expected to be returning to the ring in the near future and has been training for his return since taking a hiatus from WWE TV.

This year’s WWE Survivor Series PPV takes place on November 18th from The Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.