The Betting Window for October 5-7

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too can own an NHL team who finally won a Stanley Cup after forty years of failures that will surely be hungover and piss this season aw—

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Khabib Nurmagomedov -160 over Conor McGregor ($10)

Dominick Reyes -225 over Ovice Saint Preux ($20)

Jessie Vargas -300 over Thomas Dulorme ($40)

Kiryl Relikh -145 over Eduard Troyanovsky ($20)

Derrick Lewis +155 over Alexander Volkov ($10)

-The only true wrestler that Conor faced in the UFC was Chad Mendes. Now, Mendes took the fight on short notice and gassed out before McGregor ended him. But while he had some energy, he absolutely had his way with Conor. Now, Khabib might not be a better “traditional” or collegiate-style wrestler than Money, but he’s a Sambo wrestler, and those tend to be better in MMA, and Khabib is the best of it outside of prime Fedor. I’m laying Khabib to wear him out over twenty-five minutes,

-Now hear me out about Lewis. Alright, everyone is sour on him because of his worst fight of the year against Ngannou. I get it, believe me. But if that was a learning experience, or he played it safe against a similarly-heavy-handed competitor in Ngannou, assume he shakes it off and resumes his normal fighting style. Fellow, short-squat heavy-chinned opponents give him the most trouble. Hunt, Nelson, Shawn Jordan. When there’s a lot to hit, and doesn’t have to worry about a counterpunch, he tends to hit. I think he learned his lesson and comes back looking for a KO and an extra $50k and maybe a title shot upcoming.

Last Week: $+10.42

Year To Date: $-191.48

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.