Watch: Alexander Ovechkin skates with Stanley Cup trophy before Caps raise banner

Wednesday night was an evening that Capitals fans will never forget. The team celebrated its first Stanley Cup win in franchise history, and did so in epic fashion.

It was known that the team would be raising its championship banner before the game against the Bruins at Capital One Arena, but no one expected Alexander Ovechkin to skate out onto the ice holding the Stanley Cup trophy during pregame introductions, and also do a lap around the ice with it.

The team then raised the championship banner, which made for a captivating moment.

The banner ceremony appeared to fire the team up, as the Caps scored two goals in the first 1:47 of the game. It was the second-fastest pair of goals scored in a season-opener in NHL history.

Washington jumped out to a 6-0 lead over Boston after just two periods of play, so its title defense is off to a solid start.