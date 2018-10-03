Watch: LeBron James has great no-look dime to teammate

LeBron James played in his first game in front of the home crowd at Staples Center on Tuesday night, and it was one of the most electric atmospheres you’ll ever see in a preseason game.

And, just like any game James plays in — exhibition or not — there were a number of highlight-reel plays that got fans on their feet.

James showed some solid chemistry with new teammate JaVale McGee, dishing out a sick no-look dime in the first quarter of the game. McGee converted at the rim, setting himself up for a three-point play opportunity.

LeBron sets up JaVale McGee for the tough finish! 💪 pic.twitter.com/sc11pnIqOJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 3, 2018

But James showed he can finish as well. Check out this powerful dunk he threw down later in the quarter.

.@KingJames takes flight in Staples for the 1st time! 🛫 pic.twitter.com/srhg2fwrk9 — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 3, 2018

The fans really seemed to enjoy having James on their team. They showed some love for him before the game even tipped off — giving him a great ovation during pregame introductions.