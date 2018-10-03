Current WWE Announcer Wants To Be 'SmackDown Live' General Manager After Paige

WWE announcer Renee Young is certainly blazing trails in the company, as she recently made history when she was named the first full-time female member of the Raw commentary team, replacing Jonathan Coachman who was relegated to WWE PPV Kickoff shows and other special projects.

In a new interview conducted for The UK Mirror, Renee Young reveals she has her sights set even higher in WWE, wanting to follow in the footsteps of Smackdown Live General Manager Paige in one day managing a brand in WWE.

“Would I like to do that? Oh my God, actually, I would love to do that”, said Young, when asked if she would one day want to Manage Smackdown. “The way that I’m watching Paige navigate being the general manager of SmackDown, it looks like it it’s so much fun. Who gets to yell at Samoa Joe and kind of put a little bit of fear in his eyes? Not a lot of people get to do that. If that was an opportunity that came down my way, I would definitely wear that hat, that would be really, really fun.”

As a previous member of the Total Divas cast, Young also opened up about Paige’s struggle with WWE in-ring retirement being a focal part of the new season of the show.

“[Paige] is so open about everything, every part of her life, and that is what makes her so great on a show like Total Divas,” said Young. “She does not hide a single part of herself and I think that makes her so endearing to everybody who is a big fan of hers.”

During the interview, Young also touched on the coincidence of her making her WWE Raw debut on the night her husband Dean Ambrose also made his return to WWE TV.

“Yeah, it was really crazy,” admitted Young. “It was really crazy for both of us. He obviously had so much going on with being on the shelf for eight/nine months with a torn tricep. And he worked so, so hard to get back and be in ring shape and look better than he’s ever looked before so I know he had just been grinding so, so hard and I was there with him the whole time, through his recovery and getting back in the ring.”