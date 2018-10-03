Yankees fans chant 'We Want Boston' during AL Wild Card game (Video)

The Yankees-Red Sox rivalry is one of the best in all of sports, and baseball fans could very well see the two square off in the American League Division Series later on this week.

And sure, the two AL East rivals have already played 19 games against each other this season, but another epic series in the postseason would certainly be welcomed, as it would likely feature plenty of entertaining moments and classic exchanges involving players of opposing teams.

Fans at Yankee Stadium for Wednesday’s AL Wild Card game sure seemed to want a crack at their division rival, as they chanted the following during the contest:

“We want Boston!” they chanted.

The Yankees jumped out to a 6-0 lead over the A’s after six innings of play, so there’s a good chance they’ll get their wish.