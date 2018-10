Just hours before the Islanders were set to open the 2018-19 season, the team announced that Anders Lee will take over as captain.

Lee is the 15th captain in team history and takes over for former captain John Tavares. Josh Bailey, Cal Clutterbuck and Andrew Ladd will serve as alternate captains.

The new captain has appeared in 343 games over the course of his five-year NHL career, all of which has been with the Islanders. Lee is in the final year of a four year, $15 million contract