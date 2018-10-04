Look: Hot Brewers fan behind home plate steals show vs Rockies

MLB fans who haven’t watched many Brewers games this season very much enjoyed seeing a familiar face who attends nearly every game at Miller Park.
Front Row Amy, arguably the team’s biggest cheerleader, turned plenty of heads, and a number of casual fans were wondering exactly who she is. First off, here are some shots of her at Game 1 of the NL Division Series on Thursday.
Here are some more photos of her.
She’s a big fan, apparently. And while we can’t confirm or deny that she was the reason the Rockies were shut out through eight innings, she sure seems to be distracting.
