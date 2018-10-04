Look: Hot Brewers fan behind home plate steals show vs Rockies

MLB fans who haven’t watched many Brewers games this season very much enjoyed seeing a familiar face who attends nearly every game at Miller Park.

Front Row Amy, arguably the team’s biggest cheerleader, turned plenty of heads, and a number of casual fans were wondering exactly who she is. First off, here are some shots of her at Game 1 of the NL Division Series on Thursday.

@FrontRowAmy is on my TV. I’m a cardinals fan, but this post season I’m rooting for the Brew Crew. Would love an NL Central team to win the WS. pic.twitter.com/qV8wUBDfVJ — Tylor Lenart 🦄ΘΞ (@tylorlenart) October 4, 2018

Here are some more photos of her.

The @Brewers are back in the #Postseason, so it’s time to follow @FrontRowAmy once again. They’ll, I mean she’ll be there, front and center at all Milwaukee home games. I think you’ll notice. pic.twitter.com/UumjVU9PLD — ⚾️Matt Veasey🇺🇸 (@MatthewVeasey) October 4, 2018

Guys, that is @FrontRowAmy behind the plate at the Brewers game. pic.twitter.com/RYa8x5xql2 — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) October 4, 2018

She’s a big fan, apparently. And while we can’t confirm or deny that she was the reason the Rockies were shut out through eight innings, she sure seems to be distracting.