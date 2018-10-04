Chris Paul throws shade at Blake Griffin, former Clippers teammates

The Clippers have been retooling their roster, and the team looks much different from the one that was knocked out of the 2016 playoffs via a first-round loss to the Jazz.

It was clear that that particular group of veterans wasn’t going to be able to get it done in the postseason, as the Clippers were never able to advance out of the second round with Doc Rivers as head coach (and still haven’t). As such, the team traded Chris Paul to the Rockets last summer, and later shipped Blake Griffin to the Pistons a few weeks before the trade deadline earlier this year.

Both players appear to be benefiting from the change of scenery, in part due to the fact that there was dissension between them, and it was affecting the team’s play on the court. It’s no secret that Paul and Griffin didn’t get along, which is why the team was wise to move them both.

Paul appeared to take a shot at Griffin, as well as possibly another former Clippers teammate as well, in a comment he made comparing the Rockets and Clippers on Wednesday.

Chris Paul speaking on the difference playing in Houston: No one is looking at you sideways for shooting a certain shot, or complaining because they only took three shots. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) October 3, 2018

The tidbit that pertained to not getting enough shots was clearly a dig at Griffin, and it’s no surprise CP3 snuck that in there.

As it relates to this season, the Pistons and Rockets will square off in a home-and-home series on Nov. 21 and Nov. 23, and we can’t wait to see CP3 and Griffin battle it out on the court.