Conor McGregor showed up late to presser, so Khabib Nurmagomedov just left early (Video)

Khabib Nurmagomedov has made it very clear that he’s not a fan of Conor McGregor’s antics, and the two have vastly different approaches to their UFC appearances.

McGregor likes to show up fashionably late, sometimes even taking a shot of whisky with UFC President Dana White, while Khabib is all business. That was on display at Thursday’s UFC 229 presser, when Nurmagomedov insisted that the questions from reporters begin on time, even with McGregor — who was late — not present.

"I don't need [to] wait for nobody."

—Khabib Nurmagomedov opens the UFC 229 press conference without Conor McGregor there. pic.twitter.com/SU3FOFgb3T — ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2018

Khabib Nurmagomedov walks off the stage after 15 minutes. McGregor has not showed yet. The Eagle ain't waiting for him. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) October 4, 2018

Dana White says he showed up to the venue at 2:57pm and was told Conor is en route — Khabib told him: "I'm not waiting, I'm doing the press conference. I'm a professional, I was here at 3." #UFC229 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) October 4, 2018

We completely understand where Nurmagomedov is coming from. McGregor operates on his own schedule, and his opponents shouldn’t be forced to wait for him.