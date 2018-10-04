Conor McGregor showed up late to presser, so Khabib Nurmagomedov just left early (Video)

Khabib Nurmagomedov has made it very clear that he’s not a fan of Conor McGregor’s antics, and the two have vastly different approaches to their UFC appearances.
McGregor likes to show up fashionably late, sometimes even taking a shot of whisky with UFC President Dana White, while Khabib is all business. That was on display at Thursday’s UFC 229 presser, when Nurmagomedov insisted that the questions from reporters begin on time, even with McGregor — who was late — not present.
We completely understand where Nurmagomedov is coming from. McGregor operates on his own schedule, and his opponents shouldn’t be forced to wait for him.
