Current Talent Accepts Job At ESPN And Provides Update On Status With WWE

Charly Caruso, real name Charly Arnolt, will be joining the ESPN family. However, she won’t be leaving her family in WWE.

In a post on her Instagram account, Caruso detailed her next career move but noted that she will still be part of WWE.

Caruso follows in the footsteps of WWE announcers Jonathan Coachman and Todd Grisham in turning in their WWE microphones for those at the national sports machine, ESPN. Coachman returned to WWE and Grisham currently calls the action for both UFC and Glory Kickboxing.

Caruso will be allowed to work for both companies, and has already started her new role with ESPN. Since both WWE and ESPN have home offices based in Connecticut, it shouldn’t be difficult for her to balance both.

Caruso has spent much of her time as a backstage interviewer in WWE, but her role has increased slightly since her signing in 2016. She has also been used as a host to help break down events such as the Mae Young Classic.

No stranger to sports, Caruso covered sports in various markets across the United States.