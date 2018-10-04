Current Talent Accepts Job At ESPN And Provides Update On Status With WWE

Charly Caruso, real name Charly Arnolt, will be joining the ESPN family. However, she won’t be leaving her family in WWE.
In a post on her Instagram account, Caruso detailed her next career move but noted that she will still be part of WWE.
Charly Arnolt…ESPN. WHAAAAAT!!! Been waiting my whole life to say those 4 letters! So yep, here I am—officially an ESPN employee! (No, I am NOT leaving WWE! That’s still my home and I am so happy there!) I’ll be doing a few things at ESPN from time to time for now, including SportsCenter updates and hosting the SportsCenter on Snapchat show. I’m still in disbelief. WWE + ESPN = KILLER COMBO! I am so incredible appreciative and fortunate for both of these wonderful opportunities! Check me out all day today and tomorrow doing SC updates! 😍🥇💯💪🏽 @espn @wwe . . . . #espn #sportscenter #sports #football #anchor #host #basketball #news #wwe #nyc #dreamcometrue #bucketlist #goals #lifeiscrazy
Caruso follows in the footsteps of WWE announcers Jonathan Coachman and Todd Grisham in turning in their WWE microphones for those at the national sports machine, ESPN. Coachman returned to WWE and Grisham currently calls the action for both UFC and Glory Kickboxing.
Caruso will be allowed to work for both companies, and has already started her new role with ESPN. Since both WWE and ESPN have home offices based in Connecticut, it shouldn’t be difficult for her to balance both.
Caruso has spent much of her time as a backstage interviewer in WWE, but her role has increased slightly since her signing in 2016. She has also been used as a host to help break down events such as the Mae Young Classic.
No stranger to sports, Caruso covered sports in various markets across the United States.
