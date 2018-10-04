Islanders to stream all games on Radio.com; Will continue broadcasts on WRHU and WRCN

The way Islanders radio broadcasts are delivered to fans will change this season.

The team announced a new partnership with Entercom, the second largest radio company in the country, that will see the Islanders stream all of their regular season games on Radio.com and the Radio.com app. The stream will also be available on the Islanders app and website.

The Islanders will have a select number of games carried on WFAN as well.

“The way our fanbase consumes information about the New York Islanders is constantly changing. As an organization, we want to work with new platforms that will continue to give our fans that information in cutting edge areas,” Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello said in a press release. “The ability to partner with Entercom while still having a presence on WFAN, allows our fanbase to not only listen to live game broadcasts, but receive exclusive content that will make them feel closer to the team.”

Part of the new deal is that the Islanders will develop exclusive content, new pregame, postgame shows and weekly shows on Radio.com. The New Jersey Devils also entered into a deal with Entercom to stream their games.

Islander games will continue to air games on 88.7 FM WRHU and 103.9 FM LI News Radio.

The team’s radio broadcasts aired on WFAN, 970 The Answer, LI News Radio and WRHU last season. However, the Islanders have struggled to find a major radio broadcast partner over the years.

For three seasons (2010-2013), games could only be heard on WRHU, Hofstra University’s college radio station, which only has a limited broadcast range in Nassau County. LI News Radio, which operates out of Ronkonkoma in Suffolk County, also has a limited broadcast range and began carrying games during the 2013-14 season.

The shift to a more digital-minded broadcast follows a much wider industry trend as broadcasters continue to emphasize mobile and digital products. The Los Angeles Kings moved their radio broadcasts off of terrestrial radio will have a stream only broadcast on IHeartRadio.

The Kings had carried their games on KABC 790 in Los Angeles.